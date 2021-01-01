Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.