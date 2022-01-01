Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Note 11S VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 37 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 110% higher maximum brightness (999 against 475 nits)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (302K versus 199K)

The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.3 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 84.5% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.3% - PWM 2336 Hz - Response time 43.2 ms - Contrast 1639:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 7 475 nits Redmi Note 11S +110% 999 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 7 81.4% Redmi Note 11S +4% 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 512 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~217 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 7 338 Redmi Note 11S +57% 529 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 7 1440 Redmi Note 11S +32% 1897 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 7 199070 Redmi Note 11S +52% 302154 CPU 68288 91015 GPU 35535 74625 Memory 38070 59941 UX 59108 79494 Total score 199070 302154 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 7 374 Redmi Note 11S n/a Stability 96% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 374 - PCMark 3.0 score 6171 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 13 OS size 13 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 13 13 5G support - No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 7 87.6 dB Redmi Note 11S n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2019 January 2022 Release date January 2019 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.59 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.27 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.