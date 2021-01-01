Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Note 5
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660) that was released on January 10, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
- 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 144K)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (546 against 472 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
31
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
43
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
50
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.99 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|77.68%
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|99.7%
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|43.2 ms
|38 ms
|Contrast
|1639:1
|2252:1
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 509
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|3, 4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1428
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7 +12%
130392
116167
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7 +17%
168486
144061
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|13 GB
|8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 7 +5%
14:04 hr
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:12 hr
14:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7 +46%
32:35 hr
22:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.9"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|12
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2019
|February 2018
|Release date
|January 2019
|February 2018
|Launch price
|~ 175 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.59 W/kg
|1.29 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.27 W/kg
|1.24 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
46 (60.5%)
30 (39.5%)
Total votes: 76