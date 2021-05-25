Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Nova 5T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Huawei Nova 5T

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 2021
VS
Хуавей Нова 5Т
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021
Huawei Nova 5T

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 25, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (623 against 512 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (483K versus 205K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 95% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 696 and 357 points
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 2021
vs
Nova 5T

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 36.4 ms
Contrast - 1344:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 2021 +22%
623 nits
Nova 5T
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 2021
81.7%
Nova 5T +3%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 and Huawei Nova 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 1000 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8 2021
357
Nova 5T +95%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 2021
1315
Nova 5T +94%
2557
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 8 2021
205999
Nova 5T +134%
483014
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 10.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (34% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 2021
14:53 hr
Nova 5T
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 2021
12:58 hr
Nova 5T
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 2021
26:29 hr
Nova 5T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 6912 x 4624
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28.21 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 August 2019
Release date May 2021 November 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 5T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Note 8 2021
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Note 8 2021
3. Xiaomi Redmi 9 vs Note 8 2021
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Note 8 2021
5. Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Huawei Nova 5T
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Nova 5T
8. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Nova 5T
9. Huawei P40 Lite vs Nova 5T
10. Oppo Realme XT vs Huawei Nova 5T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish