Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 25, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (614 against 497 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Has a 0.48 inch larger screen size

26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (255K versus 202K)

Stereo speakers

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 Price Infinix Hot 11S Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 83.5% Display tests RGB color space 99.4% - PWM 352 Hz - Response time 40 ms - Contrast 2611:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 8 2021 +24% 614 nits Hot 11S 497 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 8 2021 81.7% Hot 11S +2% 83.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 8 2021 349 Hot 11S +6% 370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 8 2021 1294 Hot 11S +4% 1346 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 8 2021 202094 Hot 11S +26% 255236 CPU 63692 68224 GPU 38934 61875 Memory 36934 45948 UX 64001 81698 Total score 202094 255236 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 8 2021 714 Hot 11S n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 4 FPS - Graphics score 714 - PCMark 3.0 score 6971 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 XOS 7.6 OS size 17 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4224 x 3136 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 28.21 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.9" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 8 2021 86.9 dB Hot 11S n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced May 2021 September 2021 Release date May 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 11S. But if the software, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021.