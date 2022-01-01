Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Infinix Note 11 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 Infinix Note 11 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 25, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (614 against 497 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 202K)

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.3 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.4% - PWM 352 Hz - Response time 40 ms - Contrast 2611:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 8 2021 +24% 614 nits Note 11 497 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 8 2021 81.7% Note 11 +5% 86%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 100 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 8 2021 349 Note 11 +5% 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 8 2021 +3% 1294 Note 11 1254 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 8 2021 202094 Note 11 +24% 251305 CPU 63692 67946 GPU 38934 57095 Memory 36934 47036 UX 64001 81522 Total score 202094 251305 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 8 2021 714 Note 11 +1% 721 Stability 98% - Graphics test 4 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 714 721 PCMark 3.0 score 6971 8218 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 XOS 10 OS size 17 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 28.21 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.9" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 8 2021 86.9 dB Note 11 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2021 November 2021 Release date May 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 11. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021.