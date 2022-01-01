Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Infinix Note 11 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 Infinix Note 11 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 25, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (614 against 466 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Weighs 19 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.65 inch larger screen size

67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 202K)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Shows 25% longer battery life (128 vs 102 hours)

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 520 and 349 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 Price Infinix Note 11 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 - PPI 409 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 84.5% Display tests RGB color space 99.4% - PWM 352 Hz - Response time 40 ms - Contrast 2611:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 8 2021 +32% 614 nits Note 11 Pro 466 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 173.1 mm (6.81 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 8 2021 81.7% Note 11 Pro +3% 84.5%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 XOS 10 OS size 17 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 28.21 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 8 2021 86.9 dB Note 11 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2021 October 2021 Release date May 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.