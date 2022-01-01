Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Realme 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Oppo Realme 8

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 2021
VS
Оппо Реалми 8
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021
Oppo Realme 8

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 25, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (351K versus 204K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 503 and 352 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 2021
vs
Realme 8

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 90.7%
PWM 352 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 40 ms 8 ms
Contrast 2611:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 2021 +2%
626 nits
Realme 8
612 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 2021
81.7%
Realme 8 +2%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 and Oppo Realme 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 2021
1301
Realme 8 +24%
1614
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 8 2021
204994
Realme 8 +72%
351650
CPU 63692 93381
GPU 38934 99633
Memory 36934 60590
UX 64001 97289
Total score 204994 351650
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 8 2021
714
Realme 8 +107%
1477
Stability 98% 91%
Graphics test 4 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 714 1477
PCMark 3.0 score 6971 9888
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 17 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (34% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 26 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 2021 +7%
86.9 dB
Realme 8
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 March 2021
Release date May 2021 March 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
