Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Oppo Realme 8 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 Oppo Realme 8 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 25, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (351K versus 204K)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 503 and 352 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.3 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 83.3% Display features - - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.4% 90.7% PWM 352 Hz 255 Hz Response time 40 ms 8 ms Contrast 2611:1 ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 8 2021 +2% 626 nits Realme 8 612 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 8 2021 81.7% Realme 8 +2% 83.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 and Oppo Realme 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G95 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 8 2021 352 Realme 8 +43% 503 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 8 2021 1301 Realme 8 +24% 1614 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 8 2021 204994 Realme 8 +72% 351650 CPU 63692 93381 GPU 38934 99633 Memory 36934 60590 UX 64001 97289 Total score 204994 351650 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 8 2021 714 Realme 8 +107% 1477 Stability 98% 91% Graphics test 4 FPS 8 FPS Graphics score 714 1477 PCMark 3.0 score 6971 9888 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 17 GB 10 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Focal length 28.21 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 8 2021 +7% 86.9 dB Realme 8 80.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2021 March 2021 Release date May 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021.