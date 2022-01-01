Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Oppo Realme 8i VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 Oppo Realme 8i Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 25, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (626 against 541 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Shows 28% longer battery life (131 vs 102 hours)

44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (295K versus 204K)

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 541 and 352 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 Price Oppo Realme 8i Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 84.6% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.4% - PWM 352 Hz - Response time 40 ms - Contrast 2611:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 8 2021 +16% 626 nits Realme 8i 541 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 8 2021 81.7% Realme 8i +4% 84.6%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 8 2021 352 Realme 8i +54% 541 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 8 2021 1301 Realme 8i +46% 1900 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 8 2021 204994 Realme 8i +44% 295583 CPU 63692 95254 GPU 38934 55107 Memory 36934 61908 UX 64001 80504 Total score 204994 295583 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 8 2021 714 Realme 8i +52% 1084 Stability 98% 98% Graphics test 4 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 714 1084 PCMark 3.0 score 6971 8485 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 17 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Focal length 28.21 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 8 2021 86.9 dB Realme 8i n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2021 September 2021 Release date May 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8i is definitely a better buy.