Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Oppo Realme Narzo 50A VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 Oppo Realme Narzo 50A Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 25, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)

Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (614 against 466 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Weighs 17 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh

Reverse charging feature

11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 388 and 349 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 81.7% Display tests RGB color space 99.4% - PWM 352 Hz - Response time 40 ms - Contrast 2611:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 8 2021 +32% 614 nits Realme Narzo 50A 466 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 8 2021 81.7% Realme Narzo 50A 81.7%

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 17 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4224 x 3136 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 28.21 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 8 2021 86.9 dB Realme Narzo 50A n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced May 2021 September 2021 Release date May 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Narzo 50A.