Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.