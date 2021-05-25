Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Galaxy A21s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (205K versus 129K)
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (623 against 500 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 86% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 357 and 192 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (119 vs 102 hours)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 2021
vs
Galaxy A21s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 82.8%
Display tests
RGB color space - 88.4%
PWM - 500 Hz
Response time - 30.4 ms
Contrast - 1500:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 2021 +25%
623 nits
Galaxy A21s
500 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 2021
81.7%
Galaxy A21s +1%
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 and Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 8 2021 +59%
205999
Galaxy A21s
129930
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.0
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (34% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 2021
14:53 hr
Galaxy A21s +24%
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 2021
12:58 hr
Galaxy A21s +37%
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 2021
26:29 hr
Galaxy A21s +50%
39:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2021 May 2020
Release date May 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A21s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6

