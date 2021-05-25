Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Galaxy A50 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (623 against 558 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9610
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 24 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 85.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 141.5%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 2021 +12%
623 nits
Galaxy A50
558 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 2021
81.7%
Galaxy A50 +4%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 and Samsung Galaxy A50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (34% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 2021 +19%
14:53 hr
Galaxy A50
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 2021
12:58 hr
Galaxy A50 +23%
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 2021 +8%
26:29 hr
Galaxy A50
24:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 6024 x 4024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28.21 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 February 2019
Release date May 2021 March 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A50.

