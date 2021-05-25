Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.