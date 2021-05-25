Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Galaxy M01 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Samsung Galaxy M01

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021
Samsung Galaxy M01

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (205K versus 104K)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 39% higher pixel density (409 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M01
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 2021
vs
Galaxy M01

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.3 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 409 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 77.5%
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 2021 +5%
81.7%
Galaxy M01
77.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 and Samsung Galaxy M01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 505
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 8 2021 +96%
205999
Galaxy M01
104908
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 2.0
OS size - 10.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (34% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 3:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2021 June 2020
Release date May 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 is definitely a better buy.

