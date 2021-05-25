Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Samsung Galaxy M22
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021
- 49% higher pixel density (409 vs 274 PPI)
- Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (623 against 456 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 357 and 292 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M22
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|274 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.7%
|83.6%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8 2021 +22%
357
292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1315
1259
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
205999
Galaxy M22 +2%
209381
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|One UI Core 3.1
|OS size
|-
|24.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (34% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:53 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:58 hr
Talk (3G)
26:29 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4224 x 3136
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|28.21 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|May 2021
|October 2021
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 237 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.62 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.24 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M22. It has a better battery life, design, and sound.
