Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Vivo V21 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Vivo V21

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 2021
VS
Виво V21
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021
Vivo V21

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 25, 2021, against the Vivo V21, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (313K versus 205K)
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (123 vs 102 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (762 against 623 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 2021
vs
Vivo V21

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 84.8%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 9738%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 2021
623 nits
Vivo V21 +22%
762 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 2021
81.7%
Vivo V21 +4%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 and Vivo V21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 2021
1315
Vivo V21 +24%
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 8 2021
205999
Vivo V21 +52%
313927
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch OS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (34% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 2021
14:53 hr
Vivo V21 +12%
16:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 2021
12:58 hr
Vivo V21 +37%
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 2021
26:29 hr
Vivo V21 +26%
33:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 April 2021
Release date May 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 313 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V21 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 and Note 8 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 and Note 8
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 and Note 9
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 and Poco M3
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 and Note 11 Pro
6. Vivo V21 and Samsung Galaxy A52
7. Vivo V21 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
8. Vivo V21 and OnePlus Nord 2 5G
9. Vivo V21 and Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
10. Vivo V21 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish