Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 25, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.