Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 25, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.