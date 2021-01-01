Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs iPhone 13 mini – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 mini

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 Pro
VS
Эпл Айфон 13 мини
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Apple iPhone 13 mini

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 13 mini, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Comes with 2075 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2425 mAh
  • Has a 1.13 inches larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 mini
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (801 against 650 nits)
  • 21% higher pixel density (476 vs 395 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 12.2 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
iPhone 13 mini

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.53 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
650 nits
iPhone 13 mini +23%
801 nits

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2050 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Apple GPU
GPU clock 800 MHz -
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 15
ROM MIUI 12.5 -
OS size 10.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2425 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 September 2021
Release date October 2019 September 2021
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13 mini. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A50 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Mi A3 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Redmi Note 8T vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
4. Redmi Note 9S vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
5. Honor 20 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
6. iPhone XS vs iPhone 13 mini
7. iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 13 mini
8. iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 13 mini
9. iPhone 12 vs iPhone 13 mini

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish