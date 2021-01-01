Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 7
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 7, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Comes with 2540 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 1960 mAh
- Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
- Has a 1.83 inches larger screen size
- Shows 87% longer battery life (114 vs 61 hours)
- Thinner bezels – 19.3% more screen real estate
- 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (288K versus 188K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- Stereo speakers
- Better grip in hands – the body is 9.3 mm narrower
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 725 and 495 points
- Weighs 62 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
50
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
47
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
53
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|65.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|35.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1635:1
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|138 gramm (4.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Green
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2340 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76MC4
|PowerVR GT7600
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~115 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
495
iPhone 7 +46%
725
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +19%
1540
1295
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +53%
288053
188599
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
|OS size
|-
|12.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|1960 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +31%
15:06 hr
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +67%
15:25 hr
9:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +196%
33:28 hr
11:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Redmi Note 8 Pro +2%
87
85
Video quality
iPhone 7 +9%
85
Generic camera score
iPhone 7 +1%
85
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|September 2016
|Release date
|October 2019
|September 2016
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 712 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|1.38 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.8 W/kg
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
