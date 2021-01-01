Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs iPhone 7 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 7 Plus, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2900 mAh
  • Has a 1.03 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 52% longer battery life (114 vs 75 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 17.2% more screen real estate
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (278K versus 188K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 719 and 486 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
iPhone 7 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 67.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 26.5 ms
Contrast - 1591:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
637 nits
iPhone 7 Plus +5%
669 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro +25%
84.9%
iPhone 7 Plus
67.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Apple iPhone 7 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Apple A10 Fusion
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2340 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 PowerVR GT7600
GPU clock 800 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~115 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +48%
278645
iPhone 7 Plus
188594

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size - 12.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2900 mAh
Charge power 18 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 4:01 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +13%
15:06 hr
iPhone 7 Plus
13:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +102%
15:25 hr
iPhone 7 Plus
7:54 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +85%
33:28 hr
iPhone 7 Plus
18:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +1%
82.2 dB
iPhone 7 Plus
81.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 September 2016
Release date October 2019 September 2016
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 850 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 1.24 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

