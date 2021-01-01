Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (114 vs 89 hours)
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3750 mAh
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (634 against 452 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (377K versus 277K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 674 and 487 points
  • Weighs 26 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.9% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 35.4 ms
Contrast - 875:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +40%
634 nits
Honor 20
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro +1%
84.9%
Honor 20
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 800 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
487
Honor 20 +38%
674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
1532
Honor 20 +54%
2360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro
277745
Honor 20 +36%
377088
AnTuTu Results (168th and 103rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Magic 3.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +14%
15:06 hr
Honor 20
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +8%
15:25 hr
Honor 20
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +3%
33:28 hr
Honor 20
32:20 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (56th and 104th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +1%
82 dB
Honor 20
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 May 2019
Release date October 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 20. But if the battery life, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro.

