Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Huawei Honor 9

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
VS
Huawei Honor 9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Has a 1.43 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 48% longer battery life (114 vs 77 hours)
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3200 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 14.66% more screen real estate
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 197K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (634 against 516 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G90T
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • Weighs 45 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Honor 9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 395 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 70.24%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1310:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +23%
634 nits
Honor 9
516 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro +21%
84.9%
Honor 9
70.24%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Huawei Honor 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T HiSilicon Kirin 960
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 800 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +41%
277745
Honor 9
197581
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (170th and 236th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +34%
15:06 hr
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +63%
15:25 hr
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +58%
33:28 hr
Honor 9
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
82 dB
Honor 9 +4%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 June 2017
Release date October 2019 July 2017
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

