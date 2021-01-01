Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Huawei Honor 9
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Has a 1.43 inches larger screen size
- Shows 48% longer battery life (114 vs 77 hours)
- Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3200 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 14.66% more screen real estate
- 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 197K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (634 against 516 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G90T
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
- Weighs 45 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|5.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|428 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|70.24%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1310:1
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Green
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|HiSilicon Kirin 960
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76MC4
|Mali-G71 MP8
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|1037 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~282 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1532
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +41%
277745
197581
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +34%
15:06 hr
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +63%
15:25 hr
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +58%
33:28 hr
21:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital (lossless), 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|June 2017
|Release date
|October 2019
|July 2017
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|1.26 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.8 W/kg
|1.26 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
