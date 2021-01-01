Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 162K)
- Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3750 mAh
- Shows 18% longer battery life (114 vs 97 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (634 against 458 nits)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- Optical image stabilization
- Weighs 28 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|82%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|24.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|871:1
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Green
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76MC4
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +48%
487
330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +19%
1532
1287
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +71%
277745
162652
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +13%
15:06 hr
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +22%
15:25 hr
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +38%
33:28 hr
24:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|August 2018
|Release date
|October 2019
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 285 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|0.46 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.8 W/kg
|1.13 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
