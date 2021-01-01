Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Shows 11% longer battery life (114 vs 103 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (499K versus 283K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Thinner bezels – 9.2% more screen real estate
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990
- Stereo speakers
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1176 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|94.1%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.1%
|PWM
|-
|245 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Green
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76MC4
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~768 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
481
Mate 30 Pro +60%
771
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1530
Mate 30 Pro +99%
3039
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
222467
Mate 30 Pro +60%
355958
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
283738
Mate 30 Pro +76%
499219
AnTuTu Ranking (239th and 84th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|-
|27.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (27 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +3%
15:06 hr
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:25 hr
Mate 30 Pro +19%
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +66%
33:28 hr
20:10 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (85th and 119th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8500 x 4700
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Mate 30 Pro +51%
131
Video quality
Mate 30 Pro +28%
100
Generic camera score
Mate 30 Pro +44%
121
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|September 2019
|Release date
|October 2019
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|0.4 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.8 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.
