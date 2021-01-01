Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mate 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (114 vs 103 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (499K versus 283K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.2% more screen real estate
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990
  • Stereo speakers
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Mate 30 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1176 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 94.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
633 nits
Mate 30 Pro +6%
674 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro
84.9%
Mate 30 Pro +11%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 800 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
1530
Mate 30 Pro +99%
3039
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8 Pro
222467
Mate 30 Pro +60%
355958
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro
283738
Mate 30 Pro +76%
499219
AnTuTu Ranking (239th and 84th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 11
OS size - 27.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +3%
15:06 hr
Mate 30 Pro
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
15:25 hr
Mate 30 Pro +19%
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +66%
33:28 hr
Mate 30 Pro
20:10 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (85th and 119th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8500 x 4700
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 September 2019
Release date October 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

