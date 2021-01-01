Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Nova 3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Huawei Nova 3

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 Pro
VS
Хуавей Нова 3
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Huawei Nova 3

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 3, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3750 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (283K versus 226K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 3
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
  • Weighs 34 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Nova 3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.47%
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
633 nits
Nova 3
n/a

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro +1%
84.9%
Nova 3
84.47%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Huawei Nova 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 800 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8 Pro +6%
222467
Nova 3
209964
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +25%
283738
Nova 3
226559
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 54 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:08 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
15:06 hr
Nova 3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
15:25 hr
Nova 3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
33:28 hr
Nova 3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
82.2 dB
Nova 3
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 July 2018
Release date October 2019 July 2018
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (30%)
7 (70%)
Total votes: 10

