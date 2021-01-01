Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs P20 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Huawei P20 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 Pro
VS
Хуавей П20 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Huawei P20 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (114 vs 89 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (633 against 587 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
P20 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 395 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 82%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +8%
633 nits
P20 Pro
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 155 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro +4%
84.9%
P20 Pro
82%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Huawei P20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 800 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +39%
481
P20 Pro
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +10%
1530
P20 Pro
1385
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8 Pro +6%
222467
P20 Pro
209143
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +7%
283738
P20 Pro
266034
AnTuTu Android Rating (239th and 267th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 10
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +5%
15:06 hr
P20 Pro
14:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +16%
15:25 hr
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +62%
33:28 hr
P20 Pro
20:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
82.2 dB
P20 Pro +3%
84.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 March 2018
Release date October 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.73 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 1.22 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20 Pro.

