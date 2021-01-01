Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Huawei P30 Lite

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
VS
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 157K)
  • Comes with 1160 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3340 mAh
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (114 vs 94 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (634 against 495 nits)
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Weighs 41 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 395 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.9% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 42.8 ms
Contrast - 820:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +28%
634 nits
P30 Lite
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro +1%
84.9%
P30 Lite
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G51
GPU clock 800 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +55%
487
P30 Lite
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +20%
1532
P30 Lite
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +76%
277745
P30 Lite
157984

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +4%
15:06 hr
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +15%
15:25 hr
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +17%
33:28 hr
P30 Lite
28:50 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (56th and 115th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
82 dB
P30 Lite +8%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 March 2019
Release date October 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
39 (63.9%)
22 (36.1%)
Total votes: 61

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
