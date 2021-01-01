Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Huawei Y6p – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Huawei Y6p

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Huawei Y6p
Huawei Y6p

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Huawei Y6p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 93K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 42% higher pixel density (395 vs 278 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (634 against 538 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6p
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Huawei Y6p

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 278 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.9% 81.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 25.4 ms
Contrast - 1444:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +18%
634 nits
Huawei Y6p
538 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro +4%
84.9%
Huawei Y6p
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Huawei Y6p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 800 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +217%
1532
Huawei Y6p
483
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +196%
277745
Huawei Y6p
93824

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.1
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
82 dB
Huawei Y6p +1%
83.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2019 May 2020
Release date October 2019 August 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
