Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.