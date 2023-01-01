Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Infinix Hot 20S VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Infinix Hot 20S Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Infinix Hot 20S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1 Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20S Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer

The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Weighs 31.3 grams less

Weighs 31.3 grams less 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 543 and 488 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 - PPI 395 ppi 396 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 640 nits 500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.3% Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 8 Pro 641 nits Hot 20S n/a

Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 168.65 mm (6.64 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.75 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.47 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 168.7 g (5.95 oz) Waterproof IP52 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 8 Pro +1% 84.9% Hot 20S 84.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 XOS 12 OS size 10.3 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 31 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:23 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:09 hr - Watching video 12:24 hr - Gaming 04:26 hr - Standby 114 hr - General battery life Redmi Note 8 Pro 30:35 hr Hot 20S n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 - Pixel size 0.9 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 8 Pro 87 Hot 20S n/a Video quality Redmi Note 8 Pro 78 Hot 20S n/a Generic camera score Redmi Note 8 Pro 84 Hot 20S n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 12 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 8 Pro 82.2 dB Hot 20S n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced August 2019 October 2022 Release date October 2019 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 20S is definitely a better buy.