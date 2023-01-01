Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Note 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Delivers 35% higher peak brightness (640 against 473 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (33:49 vs 30:35 hours)
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Note 11 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 640 nits 470 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.5%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +35%
640 nits
Note 11 Pro
473 nits

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 173.06 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 78.37 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Infinix Note 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 MC4 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 800 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
1541
Note 11 Pro +18%
1814
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 8 Pro
323241
Note 11 Pro +5%
339930
CPU 87379 95124
GPU 90639 76677
Memory 59227 73996
UX 83927 93094
Total score 323241 339930
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 8 Pro +20%
1317
Note 11 Pro
1096
Stability 90% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 1317 1096
PCMark 3.0 score 8001 9166
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 XOS 10
OS size 10.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:07 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:09 hr 13:47 hr
Watching video 12:24 hr 11:33 hr
Gaming 04:26 hr 06:05 hr
Standby 114 hr 110 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 8 Pro
30:35 hr
Note 11 Pro +11%
33:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 October 2021
Release date October 2019 November 2021
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 11 Pro. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (46.7%)
8 (53.3%)
Total votes: 15

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
