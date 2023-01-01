Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Infinix Note 11 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Delivers 35% higher peak brightness (640 against 473 nits)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 11% longer battery life (33:49 vs 30:35 hours)
- Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|640 nits
|470 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|84.5%
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|173.06 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|78.37 mm (3.09 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Green
|Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
491
Note 11 Pro +6%
520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1541
Note 11 Pro +18%
1814
|CPU
|87379
|95124
|GPU
|90639
|76677
|Memory
|59227
|73996
|UX
|83927
|93094
|Total score
|323241
|339930
|Stability
|90%
|99%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|1317
|1096
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8001
|9166
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|XOS 10
|OS size
|10.3 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:07 hr
|Web browsing
|10:09 hr
|13:47 hr
|Watching video
|12:24 hr
|11:33 hr
|Gaming
|04:26 hr
|06:05 hr
|Standby
|114 hr
|110 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV64C
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|October 2021
|Release date
|October 2019
|November 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.8 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 11 Pro. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro.
