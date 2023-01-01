Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Note 12 (2023) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Infinix Note 12 (2023), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 (2023)
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (372K versus 323K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Note 12 (2023)

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 640 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 86.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Infinix Note 12 (2023) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 800 MHz -
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 8 Pro
323241
Note 12 (2023) +15%
372636
CPU 87379 102853
GPU 90639 85824
Memory 59227 82049
UX 83927 100427
Total score 323241 372636
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 90% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1317 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8001 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 XOS 10.6
OS size 10.3 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:09 hr -
Watching video 12:24 hr -
Gaming 04:26 hr -
Standby 114 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 October 2022
Release date October 2019 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 12 (2023) is definitely a better buy.

