Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Meizu M6 Note, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.