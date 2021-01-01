Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs OnePlus 6T
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Shows 27% longer battery life (114 vs 90 hours)
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
- Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (633 against 445 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Optical image stabilization
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
- Weighs 15 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.41 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|85.89%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Green
|Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76MC4
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
481
OnePlus 6T +6%
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1530
OnePlus 6T +54%
2353
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
222467
OnePlus 6T +31%
291757
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
283738
OnePlus 6T +6%
300845
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (239th and 217th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|OxygenOS 10.3.1
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +25%
15:06 hr
12:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:25 hr
OnePlus 6T +1%
15:40 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +14%
33:28 hr
29:08 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
OnePlus 6T +16%
101
Video quality
OnePlus 6T +17%
91
Generic camera score
OnePlus 6T +17%
98
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2019
|October 2018
|Release date
|October 2019
|February 2019
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|1.552 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.8 W/kg
|1.269 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 6T.
