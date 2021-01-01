Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs OnePlus 6T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs OnePlus 6T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
OnePlus 6T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (114 vs 90 hours)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (633 against 445 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
OnePlus 6T

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85.89%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +42%
633 nits
OnePlus 6T
445 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro
84.9%
OnePlus 6T +1%
85.89%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and OnePlus 6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Adreno 630
GPU clock 800 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
1530
OnePlus 6T +54%
2353
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8 Pro
222467
OnePlus 6T +31%
291757
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro
283738
OnePlus 6T +6%
300845
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (239th and 217th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 OxygenOS 10.3.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +25%
15:06 hr
OnePlus 6T
12:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
15:25 hr
OnePlus 6T +1%
15:40 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +14%
33:28 hr
OnePlus 6T
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +2%
82.2 dB
OnePlus 6T
80.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 October 2018
Release date October 2019 February 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 1.552 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 1.269 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 6T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (26.3%)
14 (73.7%)
Total votes: 19

