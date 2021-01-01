Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Oppo A53
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 143K)
- 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (632 against 478 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 485 and 248 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- The phone is 1-year newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|89.2%
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76MC4
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1804 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +96%
485
248
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +24%
1531
1234
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +94%
277925
143249
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 7.2
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:25 hr
Talk (3G)
33:28 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4368 x 2912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2019
|August 2020
|Release date
|October 2019
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.8 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
