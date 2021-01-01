Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 6i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Oppo Realme 6i

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
VS
Оппо Реалми 6i
Oppo Realme 6i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 6i, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 202K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (634 against 521 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 487 and 389 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6i
  • Shows 63% longer battery life (186 vs 114 hours)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Realme 6i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1600 x 720 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.9% 82.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 31 ms
Contrast - 1992:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +22%
634 nits
Realme 6i
521 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green White, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro +3%
84.9%
Realme 6i
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Oppo Realme 6i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 800 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +17%
1532
Realme 6i
1314
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +37%
277745
Realme 6i
202372
AnTuTu Ranking (168th and 224th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:17 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
15:06 hr
Realme 6i +96%
29:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
15:25 hr
Realme 6i +35%
20:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
33:28 hr
Realme 6i +4%
34:59 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (56th and 1st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
82 dB
Realme 6i +4%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 March 2020
Release date October 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 0.57 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 6i.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
16 (55.2%)
13 (44.8%)
Total votes: 29

User opinions

