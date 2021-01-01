Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 8s 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.