Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (636 against 566 nits)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 31% longer battery life (40:03 vs 30:35 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
- 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (382K versus 324K)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
50
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|84.4%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|97.6%
|Response time
|-
|30 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1230:1
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
484
Realme 9 Pro +43%
690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1532
Realme 9 Pro +31%
2012
|CPU
|96357
|122628
|GPU
|85945
|92185
|Memory
|55413
|56464
|UX
|87677
|112915
|Total score
|324478
|382158
|Stability
|95%
|99%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|1314
|1211
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8071
|9593
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|10.3 GB
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (52% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|10:09 hr
|14:37 hr
|Watching video
|12:24 hr
|17:25 hr
|Gaming
|04:26 hr
|07:27 hr
|Standby
|114 hr
|124 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.1
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|February 2022
|Release date
|October 2019
|February 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.8 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.
