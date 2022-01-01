Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 Pro
VS
Оппо Реалми 9 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Oppo Realme 9 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (636 against 566 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (40:03 vs 30:35 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (382K versus 324K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Realme 9 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.6%
Response time - 30 ms
Contrast - 1230:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +12%
636 nits
Realme 9 Pro
566 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro +1%
84.9%
Realme 9 Pro
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 MC4 Adreno 619
GPU clock 800 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 8 Pro
324478
Realme 9 Pro +18%
382158
CPU 96357 122628
GPU 85945 92185
Memory 55413 56464
UX 87677 112915
Total score 324478 382158
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 95% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1314 1211
PCMark 3.0 score 8071 9593
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 10.3 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:09 hr 14:37 hr
Watching video 12:24 hr 17:25 hr
Gaming 04:26 hr 07:27 hr
Standby 114 hr 124 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 8 Pro
30:35 hr
Realme 9 Pro +31%
40:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
82.2 dB
Realme 9 Pro +2%
84 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 February 2022
Release date October 2019 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro
7. Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro
8. Oppo Realme 8 Pro vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro
9. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro
10. Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish