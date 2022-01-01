Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C21Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.