Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.