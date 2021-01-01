Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Reno 6 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Oppo Reno 6 5G

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 Pro
VS
Оппо Рено 6 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Oppo Reno 6 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 6 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (424K versus 332K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Reno 6 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 88.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 90 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +1%
649 nits
Reno 6 5G
641 nits

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro
84.9%
Reno 6 5G +4%
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 800 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
1550
Reno 6 5G +40%
2171
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 8 Pro
332641
Reno 6 5G +28%
424741
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 ColorOS 11.3
OS size 10.3 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 0:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +4%
15:06 hr
Reno 6 5G
14:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
15:25 hr
Reno 6 5G +7%
16:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +36%
33:28 hr
Reno 6 5G
24:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
82.2 dB
Reno 6 5G +12%
91.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 May 2021
Release date October 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 329 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 6 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Note 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi 9T
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi 9 Lite
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A51
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi 10 Lite
6. Oppo Reno 6 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A72
7. Oppo Reno 6 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
8. Oppo Reno 6 5G vs OnePlus 9R
9. Oppo Reno 6 5G vs Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
10. Oppo Reno 6 5G vs Reno 6 Z

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish