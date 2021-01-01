Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (287K versus 199K)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 487 and 354 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (825 against 643 nits)
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 16 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|84.6%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76MC4
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +38%
487
354
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +20%
1560
1296
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +44%
287801
199186
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|18.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:06 hr
Galaxy A32 4G +7%
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:25 hr
Galaxy A32 4G +15%
17:49 hr
Talk (3G)
33:28 hr
33:26 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (76th and 40th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|30 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|5380 x 3620
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|February 2021
|Release date
|October 2019
|February 2021
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|0.45 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.8 W/kg
|1.3 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro.
Cast your vote
7 (50%)
7 (50%)
Total votes: 14