Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.