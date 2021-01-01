Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A42
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- 48% higher pixel density (395 vs 266 PPI)
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (638 against 563 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
- Shows 26% longer battery life (144 vs 114 hours)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 284K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750 5G
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 638 and 484 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|266 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|84.3%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|97.7%
|PWM
|-
|242 Hz
|Response time
|-
|9.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76MC4
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
484
Galaxy A42 +32%
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1528
Galaxy A42 +25%
1906
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
218977
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
284971
Galaxy A42 +12%
320201
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|10.3 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:06 hr
Galaxy A42 +27%
19:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:25 hr
Galaxy A42 +58%
24:11 hr
Talk (3G)
33:28 hr
Galaxy A42 +24%
41:19 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (96th and 4th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|September 2020
|Release date
|October 2019
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 338 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|1.15 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.8 W/kg
|1.33 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A42. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro.
