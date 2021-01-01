Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Galaxy A42 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A42

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 48% higher pixel density (395 vs 266 PPI)
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (638 against 563 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (144 vs 114 hours)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 284K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750 5G
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 638 and 484 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Galaxy A42

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 266 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.7%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 9.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +13%
638 nits
Galaxy A42
563 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro +1%
84.9%
Galaxy A42
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A42 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Adreno 619
GPU clock 800 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
1528
Galaxy A42 +25%
1906
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro
284971
Galaxy A42 +12%
320201
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1
OS size 10.3 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:01 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
15:06 hr
Galaxy A42 +27%
19:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
15:25 hr
Galaxy A42 +58%
24:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
33:28 hr
Galaxy A42 +24%
41:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
82.2 dB
Galaxy A42 +1%
82.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 September 2020
Release date October 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 338 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 1.33 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A42. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

