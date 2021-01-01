Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Galaxy A7 (2018) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси А7 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7885 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 140K)
  • Has a 0.53 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (114 vs 93 hours)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 10.21% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Galaxy A7 (2018)

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 74.69%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +6%
634 nits
Galaxy A7 (2018)
596 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 800 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~29 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +98%
277745
Galaxy A7 (2018)
140245

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +30%
15:06 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018)
11:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +1%
15:25 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018)
15:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +32%
33:28 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018)
25:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5664 x 4248
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 September 2018
Release date October 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.335 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 1.425 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (63.6%)
4 (36.4%)
Total votes: 11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
