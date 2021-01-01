Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Galaxy A70s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A70s

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A70s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A70s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 167K)
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (114 vs 103 hours)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70s
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Galaxy A70s

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 86%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +4%
634 nits
Galaxy A70s
607 nits

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A70s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Adreno 612
GPU clock 800 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +65%
277745
Galaxy A70s
167880

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +14%
15:06 hr
Galaxy A70s
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
15:25 hr
Galaxy A70s +14%
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
33:28 hr
Galaxy A70s +13%
37:50 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (56th and 45th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +1%
82 dB
Galaxy A70s
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 September 2019
Release date October 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 425 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.949 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 1.475 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro. But if the display, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A70s.

