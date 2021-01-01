Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A70s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.