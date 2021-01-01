Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A72
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (282K versus 252K)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (823 against 639 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|84.9%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.7%
|PWM
|-
|367 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76MC4
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
480
Galaxy A72 +10%
528
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1521
Galaxy A72 +5%
1596
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
219089
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +12%
282340
252006
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|10.3 GB
|25.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:06 hr
15:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:25 hr
Galaxy A72 +7%
16:30 hr
Talk (3G)
33:28 hr
Galaxy A72 +20%
40:00 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (94th and 44th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy A72 +29%
112
Video quality
Galaxy A72 +18%
92
Generic camera score
Galaxy A72 +25%
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|March 2021
|Release date
|October 2019
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|~ 450 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.38 W/kg
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.8 W/kg
|1.17 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A72 is definitely a better buy.
