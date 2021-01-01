Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Galaxy A72 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A72

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси А72
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A72

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (282K versus 252K)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (823 against 639 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Galaxy A72

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 4.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
639 nits
Galaxy A72 +29%
823 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Adreno 618
GPU clock 800 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro +12%
282340
Galaxy A72
252006
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1
OS size 10.3 GB 25.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
15:06 hr
Galaxy A72
15:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
15:25 hr
Galaxy A72 +7%
16:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
33:28 hr
Galaxy A72 +20%
40:00 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (94th and 44th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A72 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
82.2 dB
Galaxy A72 +8%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 March 2021
Release date October 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A72 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9T
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A51
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
6. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy M51
7. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy S21
8. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy S20
9. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy A52
10. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish