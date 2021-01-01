Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Galaxy A90 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A90

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси А90
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A90

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A90, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (633 against 575 nits)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A90
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (407K versus 283K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 729 and 481 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Galaxy A90

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 86.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 117.1%
PWM - 223 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +10%
633 nits
Galaxy A90
575 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 Pro
84.9%
Galaxy A90 +1%
86.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Adreno 640
GPU clock 800 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
1530
Galaxy A90 +73%
2641
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8 Pro
222467
Galaxy A90 +76%
391046
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro
283738
Galaxy A90 +44%
407343
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (239th and 130th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +3%
82.2 dB
Galaxy A90
79.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 September 2019
Release date October 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A90 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (71.4%)
2 (28.6%)
Total votes: 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
