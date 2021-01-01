Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Galaxy M21s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M21s

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси М21s
Samsung Galaxy M21s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M21s, which is powered by Exynos 9611 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (629 against 417 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21s
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9611
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Galaxy M21s

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +51%
629 nits
Galaxy M21s
417 nits

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Samsung Exynos 9611
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 800 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:00 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 November 2020
Release date October 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M21s. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

