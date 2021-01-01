Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (114 vs 92 hours)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (349K versus 277K)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9810
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 670 and 487 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 86.6%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 140.4%
PWM - 229 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro +4%
634 nits
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
612 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 800 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (170th and 114th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +5%
15:06 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
14:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +23%
33:28 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
27:03 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (56th and 96th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 January 2020
Release date October 2019 February 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.29 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (44.4%)
5 (55.6%)
Total votes: 9

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Redmi Note 7
2. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi 9T
3. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi 9 Lite
4. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Galaxy A51
5. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Mi 10 Lite
6. Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Galaxy S10
7. Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Mi 9T Pro
8. Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs iPhone XR
9. Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Mi Note 10
10. Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Galaxy A71

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish