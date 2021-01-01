Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (114 vs 107 hours)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (438K versus 283K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9825
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (789 against 633 nits)
  • 25% higher pixel density (495 vs 395 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8 Pro
vs
Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 495 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 92.39%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.4%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 Pro
633 nits
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +25%
789 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 800 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
AnTuTu Android Ranking (239th and 118th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1
OS size - 31.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +25%
15:06 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
12:07 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 Pro
15:25 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +21%
18:50 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 Pro +3%
33:28 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
32:32 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (85th and 94th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.6
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2019 August 2019
Release date October 2019 August 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.38 W/kg 0.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.8 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (30.8%)
9 (69.2%)
Total votes: 13

